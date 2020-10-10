Business people on the move

Nona Coleman has completed securities licensing exams and attained the title of registered client service associate with The Frontier Group at UBS Financial Services.
Matt Dynice has been named vice president business client adviser at Summit Bank. Dynice has more than 15 years of banking experience.
Dinah Green and Bailey Cecil have passed their commercial real estate brokerage exams and received their licenses at Northwest Key Property Management in Central Oregon.
Dinah Green and Bailey Cecil have both passed their commercial real estate brokerage exams and received their licenses at Northwest Key Property Management in Bend.
Nona Coleman has attained the title of registered client service associate with The Frontier Group after completing securities licensing exams.
Matt Dynice has joined Summit Bank as vice president, business client advisor in the Central Oregon market. Dynice joins Summit Bank with more than 15 years of banking experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.