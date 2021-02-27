Tyler Hague has been hired by SELCO Community Credit Union as a financial advisor for Investment & Retirement Services. Based in SELCO’s Old Mill Branch in Bend, Hague will manage clients across Central and Eastern Oregon.
Zak Boone has been named to the board of directors of Bend 2030, a nonprofit founded in 2007 to educate, engage and empower members of the Bend community. Boone is the chief advancement officer and executive director of the Central Oregon Community College Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.