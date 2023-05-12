Bailey Brandt has joined the Bend Dermatology Clinic as a certified physician assistant. Brandt will serve three clinics, east Bend, west Bend and Prineville.
Suzy Stone-Sage also has joined the staff as a board-registered and cosmetic injector. She will work out of the east Bend Mohs & DermaSpa clinic and the west Bend locations.
Jeff Brandon has joined The Sea Crab House, a restaurant chain known for its seafood boils with Southeast Asian influences in Bend. Brandon previously worked at Cracker Barrel and brings 20 years of experience.
Dr. Patricia Buehler, a Bend eye surgeon, has won The Winning Pitch challenge for her device, Ziplyft at the Eyecelerator, a competition for ophthalmoloigsts who develop new technology, recently held in San Diego, California.
Rebecca “Becky” Johnson, has joined the board of The Bend Foundation, a foundation established by the Brooks Scanlon and Brooks Resource companies, to support social services, arts, culture and education in the community. Johnson previously was the interim president of Oregon State University and former president of OSU-Cascades.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.