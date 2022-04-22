Alec Pacheco has been named senior account executive at BendTel. Pacheco is responsible for developing customized solutions and customer service.

Cyrus Mooney has joined the Bend Chamber of Commerce as the events and program lead.

Dr. John Letovsky has retired as medical director at Volunteers in Medicine, a nonprofit health clinic that provides free and low cost medical care in Central Oregon. The nonprofit has has hired Heather Laird, a nurse practitioner, who has been involved with community medical care in Bend since 2013. 

Lynn Baker has joined Stemach Design & Architecture as an interior designer project manager. She brings 14 yers of experience in the design and construction industry.

