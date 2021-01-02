Christina Nist has being promoted to senior director property maintenance at Compass Commercial. Nist previously was the operations manager of the property management department.
Leigh Seibert has joined Stemach Design & Architecture as a design professional. She has two years of experience in the design and construction industry, most recently as a project manager with a tiny house design-build company in the Willamette Valley.
