Gunnar Haugan has been hired as a senior tax manager at Kernutt Stokes, a full-service accounting and business consulting firm established in 1945 with offices in Eugene, Bend, Corvallis, and Lake Oswego. Haugan works in the Bend location.
Mike Guerchon has been hired as senior vice president of people at Volansi, a San Francisco Bay area drone startup with offices in Bend. Guerchon has more than 25 years of experience in both ground-level startups and global public companies and will be working out of the Bend office.
Chrissy Christoferson has been hired by Brooks Re-sources Corp., a Central Oregon development firm, to run its newly formed property management division, Heartwood Commercial Management.
Jim Mazziotti, known to his clients and the Realtor community as Mazz, has announced that he is stepping down as the principal managing broker and franchise owner of EXIT Realty Bend effective July 1. Juana Beede will take over and continue to train new and experienced agents and continue to grow the company, which increased from 32 to 50 agents in her first year.
