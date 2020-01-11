Business people on the move

● Jill Cummings has been named vice president of Summit Bank’s market development department in Bend.

● The Central Oregon Association of Realtors named Jack Zika, of Bend Premier Real Estate, as president; Louie Hoffman, of John L. Scott, as president elect; Cat Zwicker, of Desert Sky Realty, as first vice president, and Tony Levison, of Windermere Central Oregon, as past president.