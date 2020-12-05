Laura Blossey of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty recently passed her real estate principal broker’s exam and now holds this advanced licensing title in Oregon.
Nicolette Sapigao, a physical therapist, has joined the staff of Rebound Physical Therapy’s Redmond Clinic. A former motocross rider, Sapigao obtained a doctorate of physical therapy from Loma Linda University in California.
Al Levage, BBT Architects principal architect, has been named an Icon honoree of the Phenoms & Icons category by the Daily Journal of Commerce. The award recognizes Oregon building industry longtime leaders who have shaped architecture, engineering and construction in the region.
Dr. Jack Berndt, has joined Summit Medical Group Oregon’s Eastside Clinic and will begin practicing Dec. 14. Summit has recently acquired Summit Health Solutions, a pain management clinic.
