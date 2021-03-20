Four broker teams were recognized by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand at its 2020 year-end award recipients in North America for top 10 Adjusted Gross Income in Oregon. Earning top three were: Robinson-Ludwick Group, Coldwell Banker Bain of Bend; Cascade Lifestyle Group, Coldwell Banker Bain of Bend; and The Power Group, Coldwell Banker Bain of Bend.
