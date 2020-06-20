Cody Manriquez, a certified physician assistant, has been hired by The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research to work with its upper- and lower-extremity orthopedic teams.
Matt Zullo will return to Central Oregon and joins Dermatology Health Specialists as the clinical operations facilitator. A graduate of Oregon State University and Bend’s Summit High, Zullo joins Derm Health from Oregon Health & Science University Dermatology.
Gina Broglia was named staff accountant, assisting with accounts receivable at Compass Commercial Asset & Property Management.
