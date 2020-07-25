Carla Stevens, RN, has been hired by Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, as chief operations officer.
Vernon Davis has been named to the advisory board for Riff Cold Brewed, an Oregon-based coffee company. The former Super Bowl champion will focus on building brand awareness and develop new product innovations.
Hannah Crosby has been named regional sales director for the northeast territory at G5, a Bend-based real estate marketing company.
Cherish Amour has joined EXIT Realty Bend as a real estate agent.
