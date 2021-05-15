Business people on the move

Ryan Walker, a State Farm insurance agent in Bend, has been named to the Chairman’s Circle in recognition of the agent’s sales ability. The award is given to 3% of the 19,000 agents nationwide.
Doug Cox has been named general manager at BendTel Inc. Cox has more than 14 years of sales experience in the local telecommunications industry.
Lucas Crespin has joined STEELE Associates Architects in Bend. He has over 14 years of architecture experience in a broad range of projects including schools, courthouses, justice, commercial and custom residential throughout the western and midwestern states and Hawaii.
