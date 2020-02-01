● Bill Ross, Morgan Stanley senior vice president at the Bend Wealth Management office, was named on Forbes Magazine’s 2020 list of Best-in-State Wealth advisers, which is a list of people who have a minimum of seven years in the industry.
● James Lewis, has been chosen as the general manager of Sunriver Owners Association, which oversees the residential and resort community.
