Lynch Murphy McLane LLP has changed its name to include its managing partner Lori Murphy and the return of founding partner Michael McLane. The firm also recently hired Jeff Patterson as a partner and Jennilyn Aston as counsel. The firm now has 11 attorneys.
Rita Bancho has been selected as a member of the board of directors for Volunteers in Medicine of the Cascades, a nonprofit health clinic in Bend. Bancho is currently the public health communicable diseases program manager at Deschutes County Health Services.
Diana Fischetti has been named executive director of Street Dog Hero, a dog rescue nonprofit in Central Oregon.
Courtney Braun, Daniel Elder,Josie Norris and Takara Reynolds have been appointed to the Visit Bend board of directors. Braun is a sales manager at Wanderlust Tours. Elder is the general manager of The Campfire Hotel. Norris is The Conservation Alliance grant program director. And Reynolds is a barrista at Bellatazza and Lone Pine Coffee. The three-year terms began on Tuesday to oversee the nonprofit organization charged with promoting tourism in Bend.
