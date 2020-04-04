Megan Fries has joined Tigers Success Series Inc. as a licensed independent financial, business and project management consultant.
Dan Volgman-Stevens and Matt LeClair have joined the staff at Rebound Physical Therapy’s Redmond Clinic.
Jamie Nesbitt, Kurt Kempcke and Annie Wayland, have joined the board of directors at KPOV, 88.9 High Desert Community radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.