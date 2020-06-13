Business people on the move

Jade Carboy, a certified nurse practitioner, has joined VIVA! GYN, which was founded by Dr. Peter Palacio in 2013. She was expected to start June 1.
Rick Hayes has joined Brooks Resources as director of Real Estate Development, and will assume a management role in the development of Discovery West in NorthWest Crossing.
Curtis Norsen has been named operations manager for Sun Country Tours, which is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio and a sister company of Mt. Bachelor.
