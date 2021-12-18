Business people on the move

National business briefing

Marie Norkunas

Marie Norkunas has joined John L. Scott real estate in Bend. Previously she worked in fine jewelry.

Joe Willis, and Tia Lewis, of Schwabe, Williams & Wyatt, were named Best Lawyers in America for 2021 in Oregon. Willis, who focuses on eminent domain and inverse condemnation, is part of the firms Natural Resources and Real Estate and Construction group.  Lewis specializes in real estate, land use and permitting.

Joe Willis
Tia Lewis

David Forman, a former Bend resident, has been a named president and CEO of the Oregon Jewish Community Foundation. The group has a mission to support the Jewish community through a culture of giving in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Ken Wilhelm has announced his retirement from the United Way of Central Oregon as its executive director for 37 years. 

Zachary Bass, the Redmond Airport director, was named Airport Business magazine's Top 40 under 40. Bass, a former U.S. Air Force officer, has been the Redmond airport director for five years. 

Zachary Bass
