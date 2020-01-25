● Kiefer Kuhn has joined The Wallace Group, an environmental and geotechnical water resource and construction firm, as a geologist.
● Jeff Groves has been promoted to senior vice president of operations at Mike’s Fence Center and Mike’s Mobile Mix, a Central Oregon company. Ryan Eckman also was promoted to the company’s general manager of operations.
● John Snippen, a Caldwell Banker Bain real estate agent, was awarded the Coldwell Banker International president’s Circle Award for his 2019 sales production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.