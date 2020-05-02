Business people on the move

Aaron Warnock and Tami Hatfield have accepted positions on the Family Access Network Foundation board of directors.

Aaron Warnock
Tami Hatfield

Adam Hertel has joined Riff Cold Brewed as its new chief revenue officer.

Adam Hertel 

Tammy Rorem has joined EXIT Realty Bend, a network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.

Tammy Rorem

