Dr. Michael Carreon has joined the dental practice of Dr. Tony Parsley in Redmond. Carreon, a Redmond High School graduate, recently graduated from Oregon Health & Science University Dental School.

Chris Atkin has joined Rebound Physical Therapy’s Redmond group, which is one of 10 locations in Bend, Sunriver, La Pine, Prineville and Redmond.

Kristin Glascock has been named vice president of multifamily sales at G5, a real estate marketing optimization firm in Bend. Glascock is charged with expanding current accounts, and refining the company’s strategy of multifamily business.

Stephanie Beamer has been named executive director of Better Together Central Oregon. Beamer most recently served as Oregon State University-Cascades’ assistant director of admissions for recruitment and diversity committee chair.

Jason Duckowitz has joined R&H Construction, in Bend, as a project manager. He is currently working on the Sunriver Aquatic Center at the Cove and a west Bend custom home project.