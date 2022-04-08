Morgan Schmidt has been named to the board of directors at Volunteers in Medicine, a nonprofit health clinic providing free medical care to low-income and uninsured adults. Schmidt is the co-founder of the Clergy for Justice of Central Oregon, founded Pandemic Partners and chairs the Presbytery of the Cascades Wildfire Response Committee.

Russ Monroe has joined Compass Commercial as the vice president of  the Asset and Property Management division. Monroe has more than 15 years experience in commercial property management. 

Andrew Judd has been name chief commercial officer at Laird Superfood Inc.  Judd will oversee the marketing, sales, product development and customer experience division of the company that creates plant-based products. The company was founded in Sisters. 

Corban Harrington has been named operations manager at the Bend Chamber of Commerce.  Previously Harrington worked at Driscoll's Inc., a berry company.

Carmen Madrid has been named executive director of the Central Oregon Health Council, following the retirement of Donna Mills. Madrid of Portland, is the former deputy director of Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon. 

Jeff Patterson has been elected to the board of regents of the  American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Patterson is with the law firm Murphy McLane LLP.

