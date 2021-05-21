Steele Associates Architects of Bend has promoted Adam Stephen and Darek Olson to principal. Also promoted were: Chanda Villano, Chris Thome, Tristan Shepherd and Andy Harmon to senior associate.
EXIT Realty Bend has hired as sales associates: Joaquin Garcia, Marcus Glassow, Hannah Stuebgen, Nichole Pineda, Valerie Ward, Nathan Geldermann, Kirk Acey, Crystal Clute, Tamera Veek and Lynndee Hargous.
