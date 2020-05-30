Ryan Conner has joined BBT Architects as a member of the design staff. His expertise is translating a client’s vision with both conceptual and physical models especially in educational environments.
Nicole Gautreau has joined Stemach Design & Architecture as an office manager.
Doug Johnson has joined G5 as chief revenue officer, overseeing the sales, marketing and customer experience organization.
Ruth Williamson was selected by the City Club of Central Oregon board to fill the seat vacated by Scott Steele, who resigned on Jan. 8.
