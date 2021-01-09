Standard Paint and Flooring in Bend has hired Melissa Soriano and Ana Dupont, who will join the sales team.
Dermatology Health Specialists added Samuel Christensen and Lindsey Clark. Christensen will care for patients’ skin health in Bend, Redmond, and Eastern Oregon locations, and Clark will specialize in skin cancer, medical dermatology and aesthetics.
Kathleen Cody has been selected by the High Desert Education Service District as its executive director. Cody comes to the organization with more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership.
Megan Burgess has been named president of the board of directors at Bethlehem Inn. In addition the Central Oregon organization that serves the situationally homeless population named Mike Bonetto as vice president, Kevin Link as secretary and Jill Craveiro as treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.