● Sarah Monkton has joined Karnopp Petersen LLP as an of counsel attorney practicing in the area of business and employment law, Native American law, natural resources and water.
● Annie Montgomery has joined the Bend office of Coldwell Banker Bain. She brings with her resort sector experience and multifamily sales experience.
●Julie Galbraith has been named chief marketing officer at Riff Cold Brewed, a Bend company, to lead the company’s brand awareness of Riff’s Alter Ego line, which is a coffee drink made from the wasted byproduct of coffee harvesting.
