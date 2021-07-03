Business people on the move

Alan Unger was honored by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce as its Citizen of the Year for 2020. The Redmond native’s most recent endeavor is helping to solve the child care drought by finding a new home for the Redmond Learning Center and remodeling it with the help of many of his Kiwanis colleagues.
