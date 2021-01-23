Business people on the move

Katie Roper has recently joined G5’s leadership team as vice president of senior living, responsible for daily strategy and business processes of the sales team to drive revenue growth and new client acquisition.
Sarah Bodo, Emily Tompkins and Michelle Solley have been named to Bend 2030 board of directors. Bodo is a park planner for Bend Park & Recreation District, Solley is an events and development specialist for St. Charles Foundation and Tompkins is an independent consultant specializing in climate change.
Courtney Massey has been promoted by Leading Edge Flight Academy to director of Business Development. Courtney joined Leading Edge in 2014, and has advanced through various roles in the marketing and customer success departments.
