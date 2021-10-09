Business people on the move

Christie Dobson has been hired by Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW) as its news operations director. The outdoor industry accelerator began in 2013, offering mentorship, infrastructure, related resources and industry connections to help outdoor companies become more sustainable and successful.
Jim Boen has been named regional director of mental and behavioral health at the High Desert Education Service District. Previously, Boen served as executive director for secondary programs and counseling for Bend-La Pine Schools.
In addition, the district named Amy McCormack as director of Early Intervention Early Childhood Special Education. McCormack brings more than 29 years of education experience to her new role.
Kelly Cannon-Miller, executive director of the Deschutes County Historical Society; Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO; Erika McCalpine, executive director of Strategic Diversity Initiatives and the director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Laboratory at Oregon State University-Cascades; and Kathy Schroeder, a consultant and special projects manager for Council on Aging of Central Oregon, have been named to the board of directors at Envision Bend, a nonprofit that brings stakeholders together in Bend.
