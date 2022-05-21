Laurie Hill has been named CEO of Central Oregon Pediatric Associates, a physician-owned practice serving Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Lake and Harney counties.

Karen Anderson, CPA, of Bend has been elected to the board of directors of the Oregon Society of CPAs. Anderson is the chief financial officer at Onboard Dynamics in Bend.

Cyndi Ganfield was selected by the Redmond School District as principal of Terrebonne Community School. Ganfield was the elementary principal at Cascade School District in Aumsville. She will take over as principal on July 1.

Kevin and Angie Shaw, owners of Brightways Counseling Group in Central Oregon were named 2022 Small Business People of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The annual award recognizes small-business owners who demonstrate staying power, show growth in net worth, expansion, increases in jobs and sales and innovation in productions.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Bulletin staff reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.