● Ryan Buccola and Tim Buccola, owners of Re/Max Key Properties, have acquired the Sisters and Redmond franchises of Re/Max Out West Realty. By next year, the company will have offices in Bend, Sisters and Redmond, Ryan Buccola said.
● Kevin Starnes has become a certified health care chief information officer by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care center.
● Lester Friedman has been given the 2019 Distinguished Service Award from the Oregon Association of Realtors. In addition, Friedman, a principal broker at Coldwell Banker Bain in Bend, completed the principal brokers academy at the National Association of Realtors Commitment to Excellence program.
