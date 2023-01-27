stock money

Business Oregon is accepting applications for the new Business Oregon Venture Fund Program under the State Small Business Credit Initiative program, according to a press release.

 123RF

Due to the nature of the venture capital industry and SSBCI program guidelines, Business Oregon will be accepting and reviewing BOV Fund Program applications on a rolling basis. The first deadline to submit applications for review will be Feb. 28.

