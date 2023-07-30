Small Business open

SCORE in Central Oregon is looking for mentors to help local small businesses.

SCORE in Central Oregon is part of a nationwide volunteer organization under the Small Business Administration consisting of 230 chapters providing mentoring to both new entrepreneurs and existing businesses in need of guidance for business planning, finance, marketing and in many other areas.

Eleven new mentors have joined our team this year, and our hope is to further increase the size of our group to accommodate the increase in the requests for our help.

Jim Darcey is the chapter chairperson for SCORE in Central Oregon.

