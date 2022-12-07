Oregon Business and Industry

To support the state’s elected leaders as they work to restore the state’s competitiveness, Oregon Business and Industry has released its inaugural Oregon Growth and Innovation Roadmap, according to a press release.

The roadmap identifies dozens of policy and regulatory reforms that will help Oregon create and sustain good jobs, attract and retain employers and investments and, ultimately, compete more effectively with other states.

