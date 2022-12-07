To support the state’s elected leaders as they work to restore the state’s competitiveness, Oregon Business and Industry has released its inaugural Oregon Growth and Innovation Roadmap, according to a press release.
The roadmap identifies dozens of policy and regulatory reforms that will help Oregon create and sustain good jobs, attract and retain employers and investments and, ultimately, compete more effectively with other states.
The roadmap focuses on three broad areas.
Economic vitality: From prioritizing economic development to expanding the supply of developable industrial land, these recommendations will help Oregon create the right conditions for employers to generate jobs, prosperity and critical tax revenue.
Stronger workforce: These recommendations will make it easier for Oregonians to find jobs and for employers to find well-trained workers. Among other things, they seek to expand access to child care, address housing shortages and simplify leave laws whose complexity affects employers and employees alike.
Fewer barriers to success: These recommendations address the growing complexity of Oregon’s regulatory environment. Recommendations include the creation of a business ombuds office, the elimination of moving-target permitting, the creation of a health care mandate review board and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.