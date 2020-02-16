Business dispatches

The Cellar, a Porter Brewing Co., 206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite B, Bend, applied to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Jan. 27 for a second location brewery and public house license, which allows the sale and distribution of malt beverages, wine and cider.
Palmer’s Cafe, 645 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend, applied on Jan. 29 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a full on-premises license, which allows for the sale and service of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
Eagle Mountain Fellowship of Ministries, 2221 NE Third St. Suite 100, Bend, applied to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Feb. 5 for a limited on-premises license, which allows the sale and service of malt beverages, wine and cider.
