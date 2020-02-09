No Hablo Tacos, 2900 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend, applied to the Oregon Liquor Control Commision on Jan. 24 for a full on-premises commercial liquor license, which allows the sale of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
The Hub, 1053 NW Madras Highway, Prineville, applied to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Jan. 24 for a full on-premises commercial liquor license, which which allows the sale of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
