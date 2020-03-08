Business dispatches

Cabin South, 19550 Amber Meadow Drive Unit 120, applied on Feb. 20 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commision for a full on-premise license, which allows the sale of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
Bucha Buena, 1420 NE 1st St. Suite B, applied on Feb. 24 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a brewery-public house license, which allows the making, distribution and sale of malt beverages as well as the sale of wine and cider.
Wagner Mall Liquor Beer & Wine, 2090 NE 3rd St. Unit 108, applied on Feb. 24 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for an off-premises license, which allows the sale of sealed malt beverages, ciders and wine.
Mid-Town Yacht Club, 1661 NE 4th St., applied on Feb. 24 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for an off-premises license, which allows the sale of sealed malt beverages, ciders and wine, and a limited on-premises license, which allows the sale and service of malt beverages, ciders and wine.
Redmond’s Welcome Home, 229 SW 6th St., Redmond, applied on Feb. 24 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for an off-premises permit which allows the sale of sealed malt beverages, ciders and wine.
Boss Rambler Beer Club, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., applied on Feb. 25 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a brewery-public house license brewery-public house license which allows the making, distribution and sale of malt beverages as well as the sale of wine and cider.
