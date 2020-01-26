Business dispatches

• Bend Three Sisters Inn, 721 NE Third St., Bend, applied Oct. 7 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for an off-premises liquor license, which allows the sale of factory-sealed containers of malt beverages, wine, and cider at retail for consumption off the licensed premises. This application was amended Jan. 15 to include a limited on-premises liquor license, which allows the sale and service of malt beverages, wine and cider.
• El Sancho, 1254 NW Galveston Ave., applied Jan. 2 for a full on-premises commercial liquor license, which allows the sale and service of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
• Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, suite 100, Redmond, applied Jan. 16 for a full on-premises commercial liquor license, which allows the sale and service of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
• Inhale Exhale Smoke Shop, 907 SW Highland Ave., Redmond, applied Jan. 14 for a limited on-premises liquor license, which allows the sale and service of malt beverages, wine and cider.
• Ticket Mill LLC, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 408, Bend, applied Jan. 15 for an off-premises liquor license, which allows the sale of factory-sealed containers of malt beverages, wine and cider at retail for consumption off the licensed premises.
• The Cooler Bar, 3770 NW Lamonta Road, Prineville, applied Jan. 13 for a full on-premises commercial liquor license, which allows the sale and service of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
