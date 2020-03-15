Business dispatches

High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, applied on Feb. 14 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a full on-premises commercial license which allows the sale and service of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
Black Butte General Store, 13890 Bishops Cap, Sisters, applied Feb. 25 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for an off-premise license which allows for sale of factory sealed malt beverages, wine and cider.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 1626 NW Wall Street, applied to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Feb. 26 for a limited on-premises permit which allows the service of malt beverages, wine and cider, as well as an off-premises permit which allows sale of factory sealed malt beverages, wine and cider.
Towneplace Suites by Marriott, 755 SW 13th Place, applied on Feb. 26 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a limited on-premises license which allows the service of malt beverages, wine and cider, as well as an off-premises license which allows the sale of factory sealed malt beverages, wine and cider.
Westside Local, 122 SW 5th Street, Redmond, applied to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on March 4 for a full on-premises commercial license, which allows the sale and service of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.