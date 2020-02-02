- Boneyard Elixir, 595 SE Glenwood Drive, Bend, applied to the Oregon Liquor Control Commision on Jan. 16 for a distillery liquor license, which allows the distillation of spirits and the import of distilled spirits from out of state.
- Backyard Brick Oven Pizza & Sports Pub, 63130 NE Lancaster St., Bend, applied to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Jan. 16 for a full on-premises commercial license, which allows the sale of distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider.
- Sisters Dino Market, 240 E Cascade Ave., Sisters, applied to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Jan. 17 for an off-premises with fuel pumps liquor license, which allows the sale of factory-sealed malt beverages, wines and cider at a location with active fuel pumps.
Reporter: 541-385-5807 slooney@bendbulletin.com
