● Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend, applied Dec. 27 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a limited on-premise permit, which allows for on premise consumption.

● Tastee Treet, 493 NE 3rd St., Prineville, applied Dec. 27 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a limited on-premise permit, which allows for on premise consumption.

● Lone Pine Coffee Roasters LLC, 910 NW Harriman St., Bend, applied Jan. 2 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a limited on-premise permit, which allows for on premise consumption.