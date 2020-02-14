Stocks drift on retail, virus data
U.S. equities fluctuated after steady if uninspiring figures for retail sales and as investors assessed contrasting data from China on how the coronavirus is spreading. Treasuries advanced.
The S&P 500 Index gave up early-session gains, as chipmaker Nvidia Corp. and travel giant Expedia Group Inc. jumped after strong forecasts, while Arista Networks Inc. slumped after its 2020 outlook underwhelmed. U.S. retail sales rose in January for a fourth straight month, though the prior month’s gain was revised lower, while consumer sentiment hit its highest since 2018.
Oil held above $51 a barrel in New York, and the dollar kept close to its level versus a basket of peers after the retail sales data. Gold gained and the yen held steady.
While Beijing reported a smaller increase in virus cases in the epicenter of Hubei versus the previous day, they were still more than before counting methodology was changed. That’s clouded the picture of the outbreak in a week that’s seen Chinese airlines put workers on leave and firms such as drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc warn of a tougher outlook because of the disease.
Nonetheless, investors anticipate a possible V-shaped economic recovery from the virus, even as the effects continue to be felt. Nearly 86,000 domestic and international flights in and out of China were canceled from Jan. 23 to Feb. 11. That’s 34% of scheduled services.
Collectors go after Oregon company
Litigation filed in California this week alleges an Oregon company and others defrauded baseball card collectors by selling cards that had been deliberately altered to hide defects.
The class-action complaint is the latest salvo in a long-running controversy over the authenticity of trading cards. Collectors allege that fraudsters were trimming cards and making other permanent changes to disguise flaws or damage.
Defendants include PWCC Marketplace, a Lake Oswego company that auctions off sports cards on eBay. The case, filed in California Superior Court in Orange County, alleges PWCC was aware of the manipulation.
PWCC declined to comment on the litigation Thursday. Last year, the Oregon company said it would investigate allegations against people who sell cards though its service. PWCC said it was cooperating with an unspecified law enforcement agency .
Oregon flavored vape ban dies
Flavored nicotine vape products dodged another bullet after Oregon lawmakers killed a proposal to ban them. Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson, who championed the bill, said the priority is now to create a program to license all nicotine retailers.
In a crucial distinction from a federal ban on flavored products already on the books, the bill would not have distinguished between types of vaping devices.
— Bulletin wire reports
