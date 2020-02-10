More than 1 in 4 homes in the Portland area — 26.9% — sold for more than their asking price last year, according to a new Zillow analysis. As high as that sounds, that’s a drop from 31.7% the previous year.
Across the country, the number of residential properties bought for above listing price fell to a three year low in 2019 as the market returned to normal, according to the real estate database.
In Portland’s overheated real estate market in 2016, 2017 and 2018, owners of modest, flippable homes could get almost double asking price. Last year, sellers with ambitious buyers pocketed a median of $7,300 more than they asked.
Sears Hometown Store is closing its doors in Hermiston. The store, located at 80487 N. U.S. Highway 395, sells appliances, tools and outdoor items.
Manager Jeremy Brown said the store’s last day will be March 20. Inventory moved to liquidation sale prices Friday, and the building was put up for lease.
The Hermiston location is one of several in the Pacific Northwest closing this spring. The Sears Hometown Store in Redmond closed in October, and stores in Bend, Madras and Prineville closed in 2018.
Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday, blaming Beijing for one of the largest hacks in history to target consumer data.
The hackers in the 2017 breach stole the personal information of roughly 145 million Americans, collecting names, addresses, Social Security and driver’s license numbers and other data stored in the company’s databases. “The scale of the theft was staggering,” Attorney General William Barr said Monday.
— Bulletin wire reports
