Bend
Clearwater Crossing LLC, 2900 NW Clearwater Drive, $100,000
D.R. Horton Inc, 61816 SE Whitefish Court, $182,606
D.R. Horton Inc, 61808 SE Whitefish Court, $205,191
D.R. Horton Inc, 61800 SE Whitefish Court, $205,191
D.R. Horton Inc, 61812 SE Whitefish Court, $205,191
Neil and Victoria Martin, 1939 NW Juniper St., $209,607
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 20120 Pinebrook Boulevard, $250,000
D.R. Horton Inc, 61804 SE Whitefish Court, $271,436
D.R. Horton Inc, 61809 SE Whitefish Court, $271,436
Matt and Kate Molletta, 1464 NW Ogden Ave., $284,053
Brashear Development LLC, 63108 NE Iner Loop, $305,070
Empire Construction and Development LLC, 63132 Pikes Court, $335,577
Curt and Sheryl Fewkes Family Trust, 2492 NW Marken St., $342,311
Teresa and Scott Crandall, 60871 River Rim Drive, $454,743
School District #1, 230 NE 6th St., $484,000
School District #1, 1501 NE Neff Road, $2,140,000
Redmond and Deschutes County
Euterpe Inc, 1016 E Black Butte Ave., Sisters, $273,103
Faithwork Development LLC, 1343 SW 35th St., Redmond, $273,153
J.D. Neel Construction Inc, 3763 SW 47th St., Redmond, $276,001
Melvin L. Bartels and Barbara A. Bajec, 69518 Lake Drive, Sisters, $283,095
H2 Ladev LLC 301 S Pines St., Sisters, $285,157
Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 3648 SW Badger Court, Redmond, $297,327
Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 3638 SW Badger Court, Redmond, $298,217
Arch Holding Company LLC, 748 NW 29th St., Redmond, $298,623
Wellspring Investments LLC, 2329 SW Glacier Place, Redmond, $300,001
Ryan C. Jennings, 291 NE Frank Lane, Redmond, $303,975
J.D. Neel Construction Inc, 3754 SW 47th St., Redmond, $311,891
Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 3635 SW Badger Court, Redmond, $314,592
Arch Kayla Village LLC, 4876 SW Zenith Ave., Redmond, $319,365
Sarah and Cristian Zendejas, 56591 Lunar Drive, Bend, $323,638
Andrea and Craig Andrus, 60130 Ridgeview Drive E, Bend, $328,237
S.G.S. Development LLC, 2366 SW Newberry Loop, Redmond, $332,507
Andrew and Amanda Herr, 69255 Tapidero, Sisters, $333,738
