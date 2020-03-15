Bend
Leslie C. III and Alisha R. Simonson, 903 NW 13th Street, $103,282
Dan and Heather Bristol, 1602 SE Ramsay Road, $169,324
Meloling Construction LLC, 1247 NW Mt. Washington Drive, $203,996
Jennifer A. Blair Trust et al, 2327 NW Bens Court, $225,263
Joshua M. and Keri A. Berger, 346 NW State St. $297,940
Juel and Spencer G. Morgan 19545 Sager Loop, $299,139
Marc Vallier and Steven R. King, 60844 River Rim Drive, $394,702
Daniel Robert Griffin, 2510 NW Awbrey Road, $479,129
Outpost 44 Holdings LLC, 631 NE Ross Road, $3,135,315
Deschutes County
C.O. Development Inc, 4201 SW 42nd St., Redmond, $224,341
Deborah Feeley, 60309 Zuni Road, Bend, $226,154
School District #1, 16360 First St., LaPine, $232,364
Hayden Homes LLC, 3538 SW Obsidian Place, Redmond, $234,320
Tamara V. and Rodney C. Neff, 15776 Shellie Lane, LaPine, $240,028
Faithwork Development LLC, 1345 SW 35th Street, Redmond, $244,140
Peter B. Dinsdale, 925 E Horse Back Trail, Sisters, $245,144
Mike Pontelandolfo, 64597 Wood Ave., Bend, $246,775
Faithwork Development LLC, 1341 SW 35th St., Redmond, $249,729
Pape Properties Inc, 352 NE Hemlock Ave., Redmond, $250,000
C.O. Development Inc, 4120 SW Badger Ave., Redmond, $251,973
S.G.S. Development LLC, 2378 SW Metolius Ave., Redmond, $251,976
Kine LLC, 64584 Strickler Ave., Bend, $252,197
S.G.S. Development LLC, 2362 SW Newberry Loop, Redmond, $253,146
Jason B. and Tammy D. Howland, 1110 NE King Way, Redmond, $255,000
Olaf Bolken, 9820 NW 12th St., Terrebonne, $258,932
S.G.S. Development LLC, 2334 SW Metolius Ave., Redmond, $266,845
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.