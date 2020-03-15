Building permits for Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County

(File photo)

Bend

Leslie C. III and Alisha R. Simonson, 903 NW 13th Street, $103,282

Dan and Heather Bristol, 1602 SE Ramsay Road, $169,324

Meloling Construction LLC, 1247 NW Mt. Washington Drive, $203,996

Jennifer A. Blair Trust et al, 2327 NW Bens Court, $225,263

Joshua M. and Keri A. Berger, 346 NW State St. $297,940

Juel and Spencer G. Morgan 19545 Sager Loop, $299,139

Marc Vallier and Steven R. King, 60844 River Rim Drive, $394,702

Daniel Robert Griffin, 2510 NW Awbrey Road, $479,129

Outpost 44 Holdings LLC, 631 NE Ross Road, $3,135,315

Deschutes County

C.O. Development Inc, 4201 SW 42nd St., Redmond, $224,341

Deborah Feeley, 60309 Zuni Road, Bend, $226,154

School District #1, 16360 First St., LaPine, $232,364

Hayden Homes LLC, 3538 SW Obsidian Place, Redmond, $234,320

Tamara V. and Rodney C. Neff, 15776 Shellie Lane, LaPine, $240,028

Faithwork Development LLC, 1345 SW 35th Street, Redmond, $244,140

Peter B. Dinsdale, 925 E Horse Back Trail, Sisters, $245,144

Mike Pontelandolfo, 64597 Wood Ave., Bend, $246,775

Faithwork Development LLC, 1341 SW 35th St., Redmond, $249,729

Pape Properties Inc, 352 NE Hemlock Ave., Redmond, $250,000

C.O. Development Inc, 4120 SW Badger Ave., Redmond, $251,973

S.G.S. Development LLC, 2378 SW Metolius Ave., Redmond, $251,976

Kine LLC, 64584 Strickler Ave., Bend, $252,197

S.G.S. Development LLC, 2362 SW Newberry Loop, Redmond, $253,146

Jason B. and Tammy D. Howland, 1110 NE King Way, Redmond, $255,000

Olaf Bolken, 9820 NW 12th St., Terrebonne, $258,932

S.G.S. Development LLC, 2334 SW Metolius Ave., Redmond, $266,845

