Bend
Lands Bend LLC, 20569 SE Evian Ave., $205,447
D.R. Horton Inc, 20568 SE Evian Ave., $208,153
D.R. Horton Inc, 21182 Thomas Drive, $223,245
D.R. Horton Inc, 20572 SE Evian Ave., $224,974
Lands Bend LLC, 20564 SE Evian Ave., $234,149
Signature Homebuilders LLC, 63161 NE Iner Loop, $276,623
Erik J. and Mary E. Huffman, 2494 NW Wyeth Place, $409,038
Shilo Inn Bend LLC, 3105 NW O.B. Riley Road, $448,912
Deschutes County
Anthony L. Alley, 685 NW Rimrock Drive, Redmond, $334,387
Ray and Esther Wolfe Revocable Family Trust, 221 Highland Meadow Loop, Redmond, $340,275
Ronald and Francia F. Bathaw, 7777 NW 93rd St., Terrebonne, $347,603
Powell Builder Inc et al., 961 Trail Creek Drive, Redmond, $348,713
Darrel Pukerson Family, 131 Highland Meadow Loop, Redmond, $350,645
Norman K. Evans, 251 NE Frank Lane, Redmond, $363,942
Nicholas and Courtney Lee, 67276 Gist Road, Bend, $367,465
Lindsay Ann Buroker, 24850 Alpine Lane, Bend, $403,154
Vre Tract Y LLC, 19159 Gateway Loop, Bend, $410,034
Sace Inc, 19183 Gateway Loop, Bend, $410,082
Oregon Best Investment LLC, 1541 NW Canal Blvd., Redmond, $417,000
Dianne L. Perla and Cheryl L. Smith, 16208 U.S. Highway 126, Sisters, $454,559
Steven K. Jamison, 70661 Steeple Bush, Black Butte Ranch, $487,045
Christine and Hagop Sarkissian, 61782 Hosmer Lake Drive, Bend, $516,667
PWD Associates LLC, 60496 Kangaroo Loop, Bend, $518,258
Mallory C. and Marco A. Ugas, 20470 Swalley Road, Bend, $602,660
Wal-Mart Stores Inc., 300 NW Oak Tree Lane, Redmond, $700,000
Threewind Partners LLC, 915 W McKinney Butte Road, Sisters, $1,127,761
Rio Lobo Investments LLC, 62600 McClain Drive, Bend, $1,701,740
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.