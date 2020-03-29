Building permits for Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County

(File photo)

 RYAN BRENNECKE/The Bulletin

Bend

Lands Bend LLC, 20569 SE Evian Ave., $205,447

D.R. Horton Inc, 20568 SE Evian Ave., $208,153

D.R. Horton Inc, 21182 Thomas Drive, $223,245

D.R. Horton Inc, 20572 SE Evian Ave., $224,974

Lands Bend LLC, 20564 SE Evian Ave., $234,149

Signature Homebuilders LLC, 63161 NE Iner Loop, $276,623

Erik J. and Mary E. Huffman, 2494 NW Wyeth Place, $409,038

Shilo Inn Bend LLC, 3105 NW O.B. Riley Road, $448,912

Deschutes County

Anthony L. Alley, 685 NW Rimrock Drive, Redmond, $334,387

Ray and Esther Wolfe Revocable Family Trust, 221 Highland Meadow Loop, Redmond, $340,275

Ronald and Francia F. Bathaw, 7777 NW 93rd St., Terrebonne, $347,603

Powell Builder Inc et al., 961 Trail Creek Drive, Redmond, $348,713

Darrel Pukerson Family, 131 Highland Meadow Loop, Redmond, $350,645

Norman K. Evans, 251 NE Frank Lane, Redmond, $363,942

Nicholas and Courtney Lee, 67276 Gist Road, Bend, $367,465

Lindsay Ann Buroker, 24850 Alpine Lane, Bend, $403,154

Vre Tract Y LLC, 19159 Gateway Loop, Bend, $410,034

Sace Inc, 19183 Gateway Loop, Bend, $410,082

Oregon Best Investment LLC, 1541 NW Canal Blvd., Redmond, $417,000

Dianne L. Perla and Cheryl L. Smith, 16208 U.S. Highway 126, Sisters, $454,559

Steven K. Jamison, 70661 Steeple Bush, Black Butte Ranch, $487,045

Christine and Hagop Sarkissian, 61782 Hosmer Lake Drive, Bend, $516,667

PWD Associates LLC, 60496 Kangaroo Loop, Bend, $518,258

Mallory C. and Marco A. Ugas, 20470 Swalley Road, Bend, $602,660

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., 300 NW Oak Tree Lane, Redmond, $700,000

Threewind Partners LLC, 915 W McKinney Butte Road, Sisters, $1,127,761

Rio Lobo Investments LLC, 62600 McClain Drive, Bend, $1,701,740

Reporter: 541-385-5807 slooney@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.