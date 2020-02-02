Building permits for Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County

Bend

Bend Commercial Group LLC, 80 NE Bend River Mall Ave., $135,000

L.A. Property Holdings LLC, 1850 NW Harriman St., $151,557

Heritage N.W. Bend LLC, 21150 Thomas Drive, $205,191

L.A. Property Holdings LLC,  1850 NW Harriman St., $210,662 

Hayden Homes LLC, 63836 Wellington St., $255,121

Lands Bend LLC, 20552 SE Evian Ave., $271,436

Evan Witte and Noel Der-McLeod, 19894 Alderwood Circle, $377,288

Bend Dalton Street Land LLC, 630 NE Dalton St., $2,683,093

Bend Dalton Street Land LLC, 610 NE Dalton St., $2,749,068

Bend Dalton Street Land LLC, 2720 NE Sedalia Lane, $2,776,444

Bend Dalton Street Land LLC, 2740 NE Sedalia Lane, $3,010,252

Empire Construction & Development LLC, 20780 Sockeye Place, $4,400,000 

