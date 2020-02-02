Bend
Bend Commercial Group LLC, 80 NE Bend River Mall Ave., $135,000
L.A. Property Holdings LLC, 1850 NW Harriman St., $151,557
Heritage N.W. Bend LLC, 21150 Thomas Drive, $205,191
L.A. Property Holdings LLC, 1850 NW Harriman St., $210,662
Hayden Homes LLC, 63836 Wellington St., $255,121
Lands Bend LLC, 20552 SE Evian Ave., $271,436
Evan Witte and Noel Der-McLeod, 19894 Alderwood Circle, $377,288
Bend Dalton Street Land LLC, 630 NE Dalton St., $2,683,093
Bend Dalton Street Land LLC, 610 NE Dalton St., $2,749,068
Bend Dalton Street Land LLC, 2720 NE Sedalia Lane, $2,776,444
Bend Dalton Street Land LLC, 2740 NE Sedalia Lane, $3,010,252
Empire Construction & Development LLC, 20780 Sockeye Place, $4,400,000
