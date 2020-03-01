Bend

High Desert Industrial Park LLC, 2543 NE 4th St., $100,000

L.A. Property Holdings LLC, 1834 NW Harriman St., $151,557

L.A. Property Holdings LLC, 1842 NW NW Harriman St., $151,557

Palmer LLC, 63905 Hunters Circle, $202,216

Lands Bend LLC, 61584 SE Lapis Place, $208,153

L.A. Property Holdings LLC, 1834 NW Harriman St., $210,662

C.M.W. Development Inc, 2728 NW Fairway Heights Drive, $216,273

C.M.W. Development Inc, 2724 NW Fairway Heights Drive, $216,273

C.M.W. Development Inc, 2720 NW Fairway Heights Drive, $216,273

C.M.W. Development Inc, 2716 NW Fairway Heights Drive, $216,273

C.M.W. Development Inc, 2712 NW Fairway Heights Drive, $216,882

C.M.W. Development Inc, 2708 NW Fairway Heights Drive, $216,882

BNZ2 LLC, 1363 NW Albany Ave., $224,854

Lands Bend LLC, 61580 SE Lapis Place, $224,974

Lands Bend LLC, 61572 SE Lapis Place, $224,974

Christopher A. and Rita J. T. Hopkins Trust, 1515 NE Frank McClean Court, $352,685

River Shops II LLC, 425 SW Powerhouse Drive, $520,000

Redmond and Deschutes County

Anthony L. Alley, 685 NW Rimrock Drive, Redmond, $334,387

Ray and Esther Wolfe Revocable Family Trust, 221 Highland Meadow Loop, Redmond, $340,275

Francia F. and Ronald Bathaw, 7777 NW 93rd St., Terrebonne, $347,603

Powell Builders Inc et al, 961 Trail Creek Drive, Redmond, $348,713

Darrel Pukerson Family, 131 Highland Meadow Loop, Redmond, $350,645

Norman K. Evans, 251 NE Frank Lane, Redmond, $363,942

Nicholas and Courtney Lee, 67276 Gist Road, Bend, $367,465

Lindsay Ann Buroker, 24850 Alpine Lane, Bend, $403,154

Vre Tract Y LLC, 19159 Gateway Loop, Bend, $410,034

Sace Inc, 19183 Gateway Loop, Bend, $410,082

Oregon Best Investment LLC, 1541 NW Canal Boulevard, Redmond, $417,000

Dianne L. Perla and Cheryl L. Smith, 16208 Highway 126, Sisters, $454,559

Steven K. Jamison, 70661 Steeple Bush, Black Butte Ranch, $487,045

Hagop and Christine Sarkissian, 61782 Hosmer Lake Drive, Bend, $516,667

P.W.D. Associates LLC, 60496 Kangaroo Loop, Bend, $518,258

Mallory C. and Marco A. Ugas, 20470 Swalley Road, Bend, $602,660

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., 300 NW Oak Tree Lane, Redmond, $700,000

Threewind Partners LLC, 915 W McKinney Butte Road, Sisters, $1,127,761

Rio Lobo Investments LLC, 62600 McClain Drive, Bend, $1,701,740

