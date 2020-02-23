Building permits for Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County

(File photo)

 RYAN BRENNECKE/The Bulletin

Bend

B.D.C. Wagner LLC, 2000 NE 3rd St., $106,475

Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Land, 2555 NE Purcell Boulevard, $189,692

Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Land, 2557 NE Purcell Boulevard, $189,692

Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Land, 2402 NE Victor Place, $189,692

Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Land, 2400 NE Victor Place, $189,692

D.R. Horton Inc., 21162 Thomas Drive, $223,245

J&K Partners LLC, 274 SW James Drive, $237,547

Weigand Investments Inc., 3211 N U.S.Highway 97, $944,813

Deschutes County

Euterpe Inc., 1016 E Black Butte Ave., Sisters, $273,103

Faithwork Development LLC, 1343 SW 35th St., Redmond, $273,153

JD Neel Construction Inc, 3763 SW 47th St., Redmond, $276,001

Barbara Bajec and Melvin Bartels, 69518 Lake Drive, Sisters, $283,095

H2 Landev LLC, 301 S Pine St., Sisters, $285,157

Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 3648 SW Badger Court, Redmond, $297,327

Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 3638 SW Badger Court, Redmond, $298,217

Arch Holding Company LLC, 748 NW 29th St., Redmond, $298,623

Wellsprings Investments LLC, 2329 SW Glacier Place, Redmond, $300,001

Ryan Jennings, 291 NE Frank Lane, Redmond, $303,975

JD Neel Construction Inc, 3754 SW 47th St., Redmond, $311,891

Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 3635 SW Badger Court, Redmond, $314,592

Arch Kayla Village LLC, 4876 SW Zenith Ave., Redmond, $319,365

Sarah and Christian Zendejas, 56591 Lunar Drive, Bend, $323,638

Craig and Andrea Andrus, 60130 Ridgeview Drive, Bend, $328,237

SGS Development LLC, 2366 SW Newberry Loop, Redmond, $332,507

Andrew and Amanda Herr, 69255 Tapidero, Sisters, $333,738

Reporter: 541-385-5807 slooney@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.