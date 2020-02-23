Bend
B.D.C. Wagner LLC, 2000 NE 3rd St., $106,475
Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Land, 2555 NE Purcell Boulevard, $189,692
Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Land, 2557 NE Purcell Boulevard, $189,692
Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Land, 2402 NE Victor Place, $189,692
Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Land, 2400 NE Victor Place, $189,692
D.R. Horton Inc., 21162 Thomas Drive, $223,245
J&K Partners LLC, 274 SW James Drive, $237,547
Weigand Investments Inc., 3211 N U.S.Highway 97, $944,813
Deschutes County
Euterpe Inc., 1016 E Black Butte Ave., Sisters, $273,103
Faithwork Development LLC, 1343 SW 35th St., Redmond, $273,153
JD Neel Construction Inc, 3763 SW 47th St., Redmond, $276,001
Barbara Bajec and Melvin Bartels, 69518 Lake Drive, Sisters, $283,095
H2 Landev LLC, 301 S Pine St., Sisters, $285,157
Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 3648 SW Badger Court, Redmond, $297,327
Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 3638 SW Badger Court, Redmond, $298,217
Arch Holding Company LLC, 748 NW 29th St., Redmond, $298,623
Wellsprings Investments LLC, 2329 SW Glacier Place, Redmond, $300,001
Ryan Jennings, 291 NE Frank Lane, Redmond, $303,975
JD Neel Construction Inc, 3754 SW 47th St., Redmond, $311,891
Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 3635 SW Badger Court, Redmond, $314,592
Arch Kayla Village LLC, 4876 SW Zenith Ave., Redmond, $319,365
Sarah and Christian Zendejas, 56591 Lunar Drive, Bend, $323,638
Craig and Andrea Andrus, 60130 Ridgeview Drive, Bend, $328,237
SGS Development LLC, 2366 SW Newberry Loop, Redmond, $332,507
Andrew and Amanda Herr, 69255 Tapidero, Sisters, $333,738
