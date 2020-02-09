Building permits for Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County

(File photo)

Bend

Costco Wholesale Corporation, 2500 NE U.S. Highway 20, $100,000

Kor Community Land Trust, 21221 Hurita Place, $127,941

Solomon, Michael, 530 NW Delaware Ave., $146,576

Mount Bachelor Investments LLC, 1080 SW Mt Bachelor Drive, $171,151

Heritage NW Bend LLC, 21157 SE Philly Ave., $183,170

Heritage NW Bend LLC, 21170 Thomas Drive, $183,170

Lands Bend LLC, 20545 SE Evian Ave., $205,447

Lands Bend LLC, 61576 SE Lapis Place, $208,153

LA Property Holdings LLC, 1842 NW Harriman St., $210, 662

LBV LLC, 19306 SW Marshmallow Place, $217,008

Allybrooke Custom Homes Inc., 20671 SE Pelican Butte Place, $221,794

DR Horton Inc, 21154 Thomas Drive, $223,245

Hidden Hills Bend LLC, 60113 SE Ruby Peak Loop, $235,575

DR Horton Inc, 21166 Thomas Drive, $247,053

Hidden Hills Bend LLC, 61022 SE Light Peak Drive, $252,352

Allybrooke Custom Homes Inc, 20677 SE Pelican Butte Place, $259,255

Hackbarth Builders Inc, 1183 NW Summit Drive, $292,761

Jacob G. Hartley and Jacqueline A. Smith, 160 NW Utica Ave., $297,592

DR Horton Inc, 20551 SE Cameron Ave., $311,895

Deschutes County

Robert A. Wright Revocable Trust, 22009 Stormy Lane, Bend, $102,952

Rio Lobo Investments LLC, 62600 McClain Drive, Bend, $106,621

Killefer Family Trust, 69214 Singletree, Sisters, $111,500

Bull Springs Ranch LLC, 18525 Bull Springs Road, Bend, $130,352

Janet and Jerome Davey, 62443 Waugh Road, Bend, $149,385

Hayden Homes LLC, 2581 NW Ivy Way, Redmond, $168,004

Hayden Homes LLC, 3033 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond, $168,004.30

Natalie A. Allard et al, 25095 Bachelor Lane, Bend, $171,529

Johnny D. Scaffin, 19217 Shoshone Road, Bend, $190,026

Carl and Kathleen Natalizia Trust, 20611 Coventry Circle, Bend, $203,734

Steven and Janice Mathers Trust, 20129 Mathers Road, Bend, $208,671

Louise and Dennis Muscato, 70505 Twistedstock, Black Butte Ranch, $210,116

Arch Holding Company LLC, 736 NW 29th St. Redmond, $214,179

Hayden Homes LLC, 2599 NW Ivy Way, Redmond, $219,043

Woodhill Homes Inc, 1656 NE 4th Court, Redmond, $219,964

Woodhill Homes Inc, 1668 NE 4th Court, Redmond, $222,649

C.O. Development Inc, 4270 SW 43rd St., Redmond, $224,340

Reporter: 541-385-5807 slooney@bendbulletin.com

