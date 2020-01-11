City of Bend
- Franklin Brothers LLC, 3029 NE Marea Drive, $267,672
- Emerald Homes NW, 20536 Empire Ave., $184,351
- Emerald Homes NW, 63083 NE Boyd Acres Road, $184,351
- Emerald Homes NW, 63093 NE Boyd Acres Road, $184,351
- Emerald Homes NW, 63086 NE Sophwith Lane, $184,351
- Emerald Homes NW, 63084 NE Sophwith Lane, $210,264
- Emerald Homes NW, 63082 NE Sophwith Lane, $201,839
- Emerald Engineering & Construction Co., 63080 NE Sophwith Lane, $201,839
- Emerald Homes NW, 63078 NE Sophwith Lane, $210,264
- Emerald Homes NW, 63076 NE Sophwith Lane, $184,351
- Emerald Homes NW, 20536 Empire Ave., $184,351
- Emerald Homes NW, 20534 Empire Ave., $210,264
- Emerald Homes NW, 20532 Empire Ave., $201,839
- Emerald Homes NW, 20530 Empire Ave., $201,839
- Emerald Homes NW, 20528 Empire Ave., $210,264
- Emerald Homes NW, 20526 Empire Ave., $184,351
Deschutes County
Ashley B.C. Tebault Trust, 22126 Bear Creek Road, Bend, $102,376
Dennis J. and Tammy J. Haynes Revocable Trust, 69458 Lasso, Sisters, $106,657
Verizon, 15200 McKenzie Highway, Sisters, $110,000
Daniel J. O'Neill, 18075 Fadur Lane, Sisters, $146,952
Justin Kirkes, 52810 Huntington Road, La Pine, $159,544
Empire Construction & Development LLC, 929 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, $172,691
Empire Construction & Development, 923 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, $172,691
Arch Holding Co. LLC, 2911 NW Hemlock Lane, Redmond, $173,749
Spencer Brothers LLC, 3818 SW 21st St., Redmond, $175,000
Empire Construction & Development LLC, 927 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, $199,781
Empire Construction & Development LLC, 925 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, $199,781
Hayden Homes LLC, 2584 NW Ivy Way, Redmond, $199,908
Woodhill Homes Inc., 1655 NE 4th Court, Redmond $200,926
Arch Holding Co. LLC, 2929 NW Hemlock Lane, Redmond$212,620
Arch Holding Co. LLC, 2993 NW Hemlock Lane, Redmond, $213,010
Hayden HOMES LLC, 2572 NW Ivy Way, Redmond, $219,043
Hayden Homes LLC, 1484 W Williamson Ave., Sisters, $222,941
Hayden Homes LLC, 3520 SW Obsidian Place, Redmond $222,941
Woodhill Homes Inc., 1677 NE 4th Court, Redmond$224,313
Woodhill Homes Inc., 1686 NE 3rd Court, Redmond, $224,313
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.