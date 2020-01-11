Bend's home-building uptick

Jim Miller, an employee of Pinnacle Construction and Development, works on the front deck of a new house being built in Bend.

City of Bend

  • Franklin Brothers LLC, 3029 NE Marea Drive, $267,672
  • Emerald Homes NW, 20536 Empire Ave., $184,351
  • Emerald Homes NW, 63083 NE Boyd Acres Road, $184,351
  • Emerald Homes NW, 63093 NE Boyd Acres Road, $184,351
  • Emerald Homes NW, 63086 NE Sophwith Lane, $184,351
  • Emerald Homes NW, 63084 NE Sophwith Lane, $210,264
  • Emerald Homes NW, 63082 NE Sophwith Lane, $201,839
  • Emerald Engineering & Construction Co., 63080 NE Sophwith Lane, $201,839
  • Emerald Homes NW, 63078 NE Sophwith Lane, $210,264
  • Emerald Homes NW, 63076 NE Sophwith Lane, $184,351
  • Emerald Homes NW, 20536 Empire Ave., $184,351
  • Emerald Homes NW, 20534 Empire Ave., $210,264
  • Emerald Homes NW, 20532 Empire Ave., $201,839
  • Emerald Homes NW, 20530 Empire Ave., $201,839
  • Emerald Homes NW, 20528 Empire Ave., $210,264
  • Emerald Homes NW, 20526 Empire Ave., $184,351

Deschutes County

  • Ashley B.C. Tebault Trust, 22126 Bear Creek Road,   Bend, $102,376

  • Dennis J. and Tammy J. Haynes Revocable Trust, 69458 Lasso, Sisters, $106,657

  • Verizon, 15200 McKenzie Highway, Sisters, $110,000

  • Daniel J. O'Neill, 18075 Fadur Lane, Sisters, $146,952

  • Justin Kirkes,  52810 Huntington Road, La Pine, $159,544

  • Empire Construction & Development LLC, 929 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, $172,691

  • Empire Construction & Development,  923 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, $172,691

  • Arch Holding Co. LLC, 2911 NW Hemlock Lane, Redmond, $173,749

  • Spencer Brothers LLC, 3818 SW 21st St., Redmond, $175,000

  • Empire Construction & Development LLC,  927 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, $199,781

  • Empire Construction & Development LLC, 925 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, $199,781

  • Hayden Homes LLC, 2584 NW Ivy Way, Redmond, $199,908

  • Woodhill Homes Inc., 1655 NE 4th Court, Redmond $200,926

  • Arch Holding Co. LLC, 2929 NW Hemlock Lane, Redmond$212,620

  • Arch Holding Co. LLC, 2993 NW Hemlock Lane, Redmond, $213,010

  • Hayden HOMES LLC, 2572 NW Ivy Way, Redmond, $219,043

  • Hayden Homes LLC, 1484 W Williamson Ave., Sisters, $222,941

  • Hayden Homes LLC, 3520 SW Obsidian Place, Redmond $222,941

  • Woodhill Homes Inc., 1677 NE 4th Court, Redmond$224,313

  • Woodhill Homes Inc., 1686 NE 3rd Court, Redmond, $224,313

